Top 5 Halloween Game Events You Won’t Want To Miss (2023)

One of the best parts of playing games in the current era is the seasonal updates that come with having access to the internet. Collecting holiday-specific goodies and spending time with friends online is always a good time. To help gamers gear up for the holidays, we’ve compiled a list of upcoming seasonal updates you won’t want to miss. In the meantime, hopefully, there’s something here that’ll help you get into a festive mood.

5. Masquerade of Liars (Neverwinter Online)

Neverwinter has been chugging along for over ten years with regular content updates and new classes. The Masquerade of Liars seasonal event has also been quite fun, with its Halloween-themed activities. If you’re into trick-or-treating and collecting currency for trade, then this is something you will definitely be interested in. That Beholder mask is sitting and waiting for you!

4. Halloween (Guild Wars 2)

Of the games that made the list, Guild Wars has opted to stick with the traditional naming choice for its fall event. This event has evolved alongside the game and has incorporated features like mounts that are fun to hop around as complete challenges. Some cool cosmetics are also fitting for this event in the cash shop, of course, but they’ll definitely assist in getting you into the Halloween spirit. If anything, it’s a great way to complete challenges.

3. The Festival of the Lost (Destiny 2)

Usually, Destiny 2 players are grabbing for their pulse rifle when hearing the words lost, but in this case, it’s actually a really fun event. If you’re into dark scenery and glowy lights, but Lightfall, just kidding, come and enjoy the Festival of the Lost! It’s a great event that has many different fun activities to participate in, such as haunted lost sectors, cool rewards like cosmetic gear and weapons, and some tasty candy. All of this is available for a limited time.

2. Harvest Festival (World of Warcraft)

For a game that’s been around forever, keeping the fall spirit alive after so many events must be hard. Luckily, Blizzard is keeping with the tradition of honoring its fallen heroes like Grom and Uther, The Lightbringer. If lore isn’t your thing, then be aware that there are cool mounts available if you’re able to fill your event bar in time. Those mounts can fetch a pretty penny at the auction house.

1. All Saint’s Wake (Final Fantasy XIV)

To all you Final Fantasy faithful out there, it’s imperative that you look into the All-Saint’s Wake festival that’s currently running through the fall months. The events reward players with neat outfits and emotes. Most of the main city streets are decorated with webs and pumpkins, which is always great. It’s FFXIV players’ favorite pastime to emote and look good while doing it, so be sure to check it out!