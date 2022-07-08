All cheat codes and level codes for Gunblood

Gunblood is an online browser game that pits you against various wild West-themed characters in a shoot-out scene worthy of any Western film. The game has nine levels plus four bonus levels that can be unlocked, but if you’re impatient, you can use cheat codes and level codes to advance even quicker. Here are all of the cheat codes and level codes currently available for Gunblood.

Gunblood: All cheat codes and level codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using cheat codes in Gunblood is easier than in games like The Sims 4, which requires using console commands to activate. On the character select screen, there is a box to input your cheat code. The codes aren’t case-sensitive. If you input it correctly, you’ll hear a sound effect play to confirm the code has been accepted. If you made a mistake while typing it or accidentally added a space to the end of the code, the text will change to INVALID, so you’ll know to try again.

All of the current cheat codes for Gunblood are:

FASTFIRE – Increases your rate of fire

– Increases your rate of fire MOREAMMO – This code will give you unlimited ammo in Gunblood

– This code will give you unlimited ammo in Gunblood NOHIT – Grants you invincibility. However, remember that you can still fail a level if you do not achieve the objectives.

– Grants you invincibility. However, remember that you can still fail a level if you do not achieve the objectives. POINTER – Adds a laser pointer to your gun in Gunblood, making aiming significantly easier.

For returning players, you might want to skip some of the levels you’ve already completed. To skip to a specific level, enter one of the following codes: