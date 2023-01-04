World War Z: Aftermath adds 1,000+ zombie Horde Mode XL, will have free current-gen upgrades

World War Z: Aftermath is coming to next-gen consoles with additional content and much more mayhem and zombie swarms. To top it all off, anyone who owns World War Z on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get the update completely free when it launches later this month.

Saber Interactive announced that the next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will release on January 24. The upgrade features everything found in the previous World War Z: Game of the Year Edition including co-op with up to four players, cross-platform play between PC and consoles, two new campaign episodes taking place in Rome and the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, an optional first-person mode, a new melee system, and eight classes with customizable loadouts.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC upgrade also come with bonus material in the form of Horde Mode XL. The brand-new game mode will follow the same rules as the original Horde Mode but ramps things up. You’ll find special XL-sized waves among normal enemies and hordes that include more than 1,000 zombies. Horde Mode XL is available in 4K and 60 FPS, allowing more zombies on screen than previously possible.

Everyone who owns the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC will get a separate free update on January 24 as well. This update features mutators in the standard Horde Mode Z game mode, new weapons, and an updated weapon progression system. Horde Mode XL will not be released on previous consoles as it is exclusive to the current-gen and the PC versions of World War Z.

The current-gen version of Aftermath will be available to purchase after its release for those who do not already have the game. Unfortunately, Aftermath has yet to release for the Nintendo Switch.