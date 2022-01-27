Wrestling battle royale game Rumbleverse delayed indefinitely, will refund early access purchases

If you’ve been itching to enter the arena with Rumbleverse, you’re unfortunately going to have to wait longer. The wrestling-themed battle royale game has been delayed.

Rumbleverse’s release date was to be February 15, but that’s not happening now. The same goes for its early access beta planned for February 8 — neither of those will be happening as scheduled now. Developer Iron Galaxy made the announcement on the game’s website, and it also stated that it’s “working with platform partners to refund your purchase” if you spent money on an Early Access Pack. The reason for the delay was not explicitly given, but the mention of “having Grapital City filled with Rumblers” seems to imply that server troubles are the cause.

This is corroborated by the announcement of new network test for the PC version of the game, to be held on Saturday, February 12. The test will run for two hours, from 1 PM CT to 3 PM CT, “to make sure that Grapital City can handle the traffic.” To sign up for the network test, add Rumbleverse to your wishlist on the Epic Games Store.

Iron Galaxy says that “this is just the first test” and that console players should “stay tuned” for more information. A new release date has not been named, but when Rumbleverse does launch, it’ll be available as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.