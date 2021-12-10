What is the release date of Rumbleverse?

One of the surprise new titles revealed at the 2021 Game Awards was Rumbleverse, a wrestling battle royale. Rumbleverse is developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games, and it shows a lot of the bright neon over-the-top zaniness that the latter is known for.

Rumbleverse is a 40-player “brawler royale” that has players embody various whacky wrestlers who use different abilities and movesets, duking it out across a sprawling cityscape. Influencers who have already had a chance to give Rumbleverse a try describe it as whacky and funny, and yet competitive enough to make you care about things like map positioning and combo moves. It’s also been described as being similar to Fall Guys, though more so in tone and aesthetic than in gameplay.

The exact release date for Rumbleverse has not been announced yet, but the game will be entering the early access stage soon. We will update this article when Epic Games reveal the release date. Players eager to know more are invited to sign up for early access, which begins on February 8, 2022. Rumbleverse will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will be free-to-play. It will also support full crossplay and cross-progression on all platforms at launch.