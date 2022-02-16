WWE 2K22 MyGM will feature roster budgets, show customization as part of mode’s return

MyGM will make a return to WWE video games this spring, and while we’ve known this for quite some time, details on the mode’s return were relatively sparce. On February 16, just one day after a massive drop of WWE 2K22 ratings, the WWE 2K development team shared newly released details on what fans can expect from MyGM.

MyGM’s concept will remain just about the same as it did during the Smackdown vs. Raw days: take control of a brand, and try to make it the supreme show in the world of WWE. Players will be able to choose an authority figure from the start, with options including Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, or a custom figure.

Along the way, users will need to navigate challenges that will arise throughout the playthrough. Players will be tasked with drafting a roster that will be limited by a budget, and will need to not only manage morale, but also injuries and ensure that the brand has enough money to use for major shows, hire road crews, book gimmick matches, as well as sign free agents and legends. On top of that, matches will receive star ratings and feedback from viewers

WWE 2K22 MyGM will offer players the option of being able to spectate a match, instead of wrestling and influencing a feud. The Spectate setting, per the Ringside Report video, will actually be exclusive to MyGM. Spectate will allow the players to not only view the matches, but also switch the cameras on the fly, much like what would happen in a production truck on a WWE TV show.

WWE 2K22 will be released worldwide on March 11, and those who buy the premium edition will receive three days of early access beginning on March 8.