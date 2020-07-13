Cyberpunk 2077 has “no Xbox Game Pass plans”

CD Projekt RED has confirmed it doesn’t have any plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass.

While that might look disappointing, at least it is confirmed that the game will look better on Xbox Series X and PS5 since those consoles’ day one, even without a next-gen patch.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb has promoted the notion that Microsoft would be investing shortly on Xbox Game Pass to have a major third-party game releasing on the platform soon after its original release.

Grubb said that in a dedicated article on the website, mentioning Cyberpunk 2077 as a “prime candidate” to dropping in a short amount of time after launching on Xbox Game Pass.

Then, he reiterated that on Twitter by using the game “as an example,” and that led to CD Projekt RED’s reaction.

Radek Grabowski, lead PR manager at the Polish studio, replied with a tweet where he denied such rumors.

“You have to pick another example, Jeff,” Grabowski said. “No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.”

You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek ♠︎ (@gamebowski) July 10, 2020

Of course, CD Projekt RED has all the interest in denying its game is coming on Xbox Game Pass as not to harm the pre-order campaign and launch sales.

That similarly happened with Control, as it was rumored that the title would be releasing on the platform and Remedy had to debunk that leak so to keep selling its product.

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on November 19, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Later on it’s coming to Google Stadia and next-gen consoles.