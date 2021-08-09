Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream starts August 24, includes Bethesda MainStream

Microsoft has confirmed what Xbox will be showing during Gamescom 2021 when it rolls around towards the end of the month. The company’s goal seems to be to build up anticipation for the games it’s previously announced and offer a few details on the ones it hasn’t yet.

Gamescom 2021 kicks off on August 24, and you can start watching from 10 AM PT. Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live begins on August 25 at 11 AM PT, when Geoff Keighley will officially open the event and lead into the Bethesda MainStream. Details on what will be shown during this stream haven’t been provided, but Bethesda will likely give us a look at upcoming content for The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, and Starfield.

Microsoft has added that there will be an in-depth look at previously announced titles from developers under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. It’s boasted that you’ll be able to “learn more about our biggest exclusive games line up ever.” This will include a look at games from first and third-party developers, as well as many of the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. Considering Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25, it will almost certainly be a big focus here.

With this preview of the plethora of games coming to Xbox, Microsoft hopes to build anticipation in the lead-up to the holiday period. The back end of 2021 is already looking to be packed with releases. After Gamescom 2021, it’s going to be bloated with potential games to play on Xbox alone.

Microsoft has added that it’ll be hosting a very special Xbox FanFest this year. Instead of a physical event, where the energy is always high and focused on Xbox exclusives, this special event will bring fans together during the event to celebrate Xbox in a new way. Details on this event will be shared closer to the time.

Finally, during Gamescom 2021, there will also be a huge sale on the Microsoft Store. Discounts of up to 75% will be applied to a selection of games across both Xbox and PC, allowing you to pick up those games you’ve been waiting for a sale for.