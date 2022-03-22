Xbox reveals new spring controllers with adorable Easter egg pastel designs

Spring has sprung in some countries, and Xbox is embracing the changing seasons with a new lineup of controllers. Pastel is the Easter look, and the five new designs really resemble dyed eggs.

Announced on Xbox Newswire, the Spring 2022 Collection includes five new color schemes: Lavender Swirl, Cotton Candy Blue, Pink Lemonade, Purple Camo, and Pastel Dream. These are wired controllers from PowerA, compatible with both Xbox Series X/S and PC, and there are no extra steps to connect them to PC since you can just plug the USB wire right in. They’re also less pricey than typical Series X/S controllers due to being wired — they’ll cost you $37.99 USD each. Pre-orders are open now for those interested.

PowerA’s controllers aren’t the only pieces of the new collection. OtterBox is offering a controller shell that provides an easier grip on any Series X/S controller for those that need it. It has in a pink-and-purple design and costs about the same as the new controllers themselves — $39.99 USD. Meanwhile, 8BitDo has created a pastel pink Ultimate wired controller, with extra rear buttons and programmable inputs. The Ultimate status means it’s a tad pricier than the other spring products at $44.99 USD.

Sonic fans looking for a new Xbox controller are in luck too. Xbox is giving away custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 controllers in a new Twitter raffle. Be warned: they are hairy. Yes, really.