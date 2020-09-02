Xbox Tokyo Game Show presentation won’t reveal new Xbox Series X information

Xbox has confirmed that there will be no new Xbox Series X announcements during its Tokyo Game Show presentation later this month.

Microsoft’s gaming division will open the online-only event on Thursday, September 24, but fans have been told not to expect any news on its next-generation console or games line-up.

Xbox revealed its plans for Tokyo Game Show on its official Twitter account on September 2, and the tweet in question confirmed that there would be “no new next-gen news” during its 50-minute showcase in Japan.

.@Xbox_JP is heading to Tokyo Game Show!



✅Celebrating Japanese game creators & games

✅Updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

✅Japanese Minecraft community creativity

✅Showcase broadcast in Japanese only

❌No new next-gen news



More info: https://t.co/3GnlHi1ClU https://t.co/1QhZE7xVQw — Xbox (@Xbox) September 2, 2020

An Xbox Wire post elaborated on what fans can expect to see, including a celebration of the “visionary creators and vibrant players in the region.” Updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and a look at the Japanese Minecraft community, will be high on the company’s list of priorities for the Tokyo Game Show.

Some Xbox fans had hoped for more details about Xbox Series X and the rumored, less powerful Xbox Series S console during the event. It remains to be seen if Microsoft will hold another Xbox Showcase event this month, or if its next digital presentation will occur in October.

Should Microsoft choose the latter option, it will be their final chance to show off Xbox Series X’s power, reveal its price ahead of its rumored November launch date, and officially announce Xbox Series S.