Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Story expansion finally gets a new trailer showing off older Shulk and Rex

Nintendo shared exciting new information about the downloadable content for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during the February 2022 Direct. The footage revealed that Volume 3 of the DLC expansion pass will include a stunning new hero and challenge battles. Volume 4 for the expansion will be a story expansion featuring an older Shulk and Rex from the previous Xenoblade Chronicle games.

The new hero in Xenoblade Chronicles Vol. 3 expansion pass is named Lapidarist Masha. Masha is a glamorous woman who can use orbs to craft accessories with unique effects. Volume 3 will also incorporate new challenge battles called the Archsage’s Gauntlet, described as rogue-like fights. Archsage’s Gauntlet has players select one character and go through multiple battles in a row. Players gain a new character for every battle they win, plus special abilities. Those who reach the end of the Archsage’s Gauntlet will be rewarded with a special outfit for one of the main playable characters.

Related: Is Territorial Rotbart in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Answered

The Nintendo Direct video for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC ends with a tantalizing tease for Vol. 4 of the expansion. This will be a story expansion, and the first look at the new story highlights Shulk and Rex. Shulk and Rex were the main protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2, respectively, and the Vol. 4 footage shows both heroes appearing much older. Not much about the story for Vol. 4 was revealed, and the only footage shown for the upcoming DLC features Shulk and Rex confronting a mysterious adversary.

Vol. 3 for the Xenoblade Chronicles DLC Expansion Pass will release on February 15, whereas Vol. 4 for the Expansion Pass will launch later in 2023. The entire DLC Expansion Pass costs $30 on the Nintendo eShop and includes all four volumes. The first volume includes extra consumable items, new accessories, and brand-new outfit colors for the main characters. Vol. 2 includes the new Challenge Battle Mode and the new Hero Ino.