Is Territorial Rotbart in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Answered

Territorial Rotbart has been terrorizing Xenoblade players for years. This Unique Monster resembles King Kong and constantly roams the open world as a significant threat to any group’s good intentions. Territorial Rotbart is always placed in an early zone where players have no choice but to run from him or risk getting taken out in one shot. Territorial Rotbart is back, but he has evolved into something new. This guide will explain what Territorial Rotbart has become in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What happened to Territorial Rotbart in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Territorial Rotbart was a level 81 world boss who would roam early level zones in previous Xenoblade games. This monster was a Xenoblade tradition, with each game updating his appearance and maintaining his strength. Fans considered him part of the Xenoblade experience, and each new iteration would continue the legend of Territorial Rotbart. This is how he looked in previous games.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All traditions must end, and Territorial Rotbart is not in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, his legacy isn’t gone; it’s merely altered with something new.

Where to find Jingoistic Gigantus in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Territorial Rotbart is gone, but a new challenger named Jingoistic Gigantus has risen to take his place. This new creature shares every characteristic of his predecessor, including his iconic orange mane, massive size, and red fur. He has lost a bit of power and sits comfortably at level 80. You can find Jingoistic Gigantus early in Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s open world. Head to the Luca’s Eyot landmark, located in the Aetia region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you Skip Travel to this location, follow the river north. You can’t miss this new iteration of a classic monster. He will patrol the river in a set pattern and can be found anytime during the day and night cycle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He isn’t as aggressive as his old self, but if you get too close, he will have no problem delivering a swift and brutal end to your party. A party of level 80 characters is recommended if you want to hunt this creature. If you’re feeling bold, go ahead and say goodbye to Territorial Rotbart, then say hello to Jingoistic Gigantus.