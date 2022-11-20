You can climb walls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by…going backwards?

The challenge to break Pokémon Scarlet and Violet knows no bounds. The newest mainline games in the Pokémon franchise are a blend of bugs and a lack of polish, with large amounts of bugs like one that allows you to move faster after plugging in two controllers. Now, there’s a bug that allows you to scale walls. The exciting opportunity to reach unintended locations is here. It might take a little practice, but you can scale walls with your ride Pokémon by simply turning around and jumping backward.

As demonstrated by the Twitter user @ZuilleTheWitch, the player uses their ride Pokémon to scale a large cliff you normally cannot climb. While they struggle to scale the rock formation by jumping on it, it all changes when they turn around and jump back onto the slope. This likely will not work on all surfaces, as the wall they climbed looked a bit flatter than usual (they were able to make some ground jumping forward), there is still an exciting out-of-bounds possibility with this new trick.

Related: The Pokémon community expresses disappointment in the lack of hairstyle inclusivity in Scarlet and Violet

This is probably the silliest, but most useful trick in Scarlet/Violet. You can easily get up slopes you're not supposed to by just going backwards. pic.twitter.com/RRwveA1m9j — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) November 20, 2022

Unmentioned in this post is whether or not this trick will work with Pokémon Violet owners, who have a different ride Pokémon. I would wager it probably does work, but as the two Pokémon are different, you never know. Regardless, people are starting to break the already broken Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and hopefully running as fast as Sonic and becoming a world-class rock climber is just the beginning.

The massive amount of bugs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, whether beneficial to the players or not, have caused an uproar in the community. An additional bounty of performance issues, and you have a pair of games that fans have noted are the worst-received in the franchise. There’s still plenty of fun to be had in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but Game Freak may want to bring out the repair tools.