You can loot even when you’re dead in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a game where you’ll spend most of your time dying and looting. Staying alive can be challenging no matter if it’s a boss, random enemy in the world, or a bird. But when you finally manage to take down a tough enemy or find a precious item, it makes all the previous attempts at doing so all the more worthwhile. Heck, you can even die and loot at the same time.

During your journey throughout the Lands Between, you’ll come across blue glowing items. These can be dropped by enemies or found on corpses in the world. When you find one, you can simply pick it up and the specific item will be added to your inventory. Typically, you’ll want to do this after all of the nearby enemies are defeated.

Evidently, you can loot an item even after you're dead in Elden Ring.

Really useful if you need to dash in and out of somewhere dangerous. Which, let's be honest, is just about everywhere. pic.twitter.com/laf2fvbpGu — Scott Roepel (@scottOroepel) March 18, 2022

However, it appears you can still loot dropped items from the grave. It’s a tricky process but it can be done. If you die on top of or within close proximity to the dropped item, you’ll be able to pick it up during the ‘You Died’ screen. The blue glow will vanish and the item will be added to your inventory.

Elden Ring players are finding more and more unique ways to tackle the game. Whether it’s easily defeating bosses to breaking down hidden walls, it’s just a part of the experience of a Souls game.