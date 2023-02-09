Your last chance to get Honkai: Star Rail Final Closed Beta access is a Twitch Drops event

Mihoyo, the creators of popular free-to-play games such as Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, has announced a Twitch Drops campaign for their upcoming sci-fi action RPG Honkai: Star Rail. A post on the official Honkai: Star Rail site announced the Twitch Drops campaign and details on how to sign up.

Hoyoverse announced a Twitch Drops campaign that will grant Final Closed Beta access to the first 20,000 players who link their accounts and complete the campaign. Players have to head to the official Honkai: Star Rail Twitch event page and they can connect their Twitch and HoYoverse accounts.

Viewers can earn an exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame, and the first 20,000 players can access the final Honkai: Star Rail closed beta. This beta access comes with a caveat, as it only grants access to the PC client, not the IOS or Android mobile versions. Players will have access to a large portion of the world to explore and chances to test out its combat system.

According to their official posted rules, beta players will have to watch any channel streaming Honkai Star Rail with drops enabled to earn a shot at earning beta access. This Twitch Drops campaign will begin February 10 and last for the duration of the Final Closed Beta itself.

Honkai: Star Rails Final Closed Beta is set to begin February 10 and currently doesn’t feature an end date. Previous closed betas ran for two weeks, giving this beta an approximate end date of February 24 if they stick to their previous schedules. This Twitch event will be the last way players can access this beta, as final signups for all platforms have ended. After this final beta, all progress will be wiped, leading to the full version of Honkai: Star Rail, which is slated for a 2023 release.