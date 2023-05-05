Zelda Fan Builds Stunning BotW Diorama Ahead Of Tears Of The Kingdom Launch

The version of Hyrule seen in Breath of the Wild is easily the most impressive overworld in The Legend of Zelda series, and one intrepid fan has recreated it as an impressive diorama. This is just in time to celebrate the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, which will feature an even more expansive version of Hyrule, reaching into a realm in the sky.

The Legend of Zelda series is no stranger to fan works, which is helped by the simplicity of its character designs. This extends to the overworld of the games, especially the 2D entries, as it’s easier to recreate the segmented world map of something like A Link to the Past than the overworld in one of the Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest games. It’s possible to buy these recreations of the Zelda maps on fan websites for those who want to own a piece of Hyrule for themselves.

A Zelda Fan Has Shared Their Gorgeous Diorama Recreation Of Hyrule To Celebrate Tears Of The Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s launch is fast approaching, and one fan took it upon themselves to create a smaller version of the Hyrule from Breath of the Wild for their collection. The Scatterbrained Creations YouTube channel uploaded a video to the official Zelda Reddit, showing their incredible recreation of Hyrule, which includes miniature Divine Beasts and a little Hyrule Castle.

The diorama was built using a combination of materials. The base map of Hyrule was created using plaster, which was raised in parts to create the mountains that dot the landscape. The map was then painted black, creating a base coat for more colors to be applied later. The artist used paint to create Hyrule’s rivers, deserts, and plains before filling out the forests using flock, a material familiar to Warhammer players. The water and the lava were then created with resin pour, to give them a glossy wet look.

Some parts of the diorama were created using a 3D printer, including the four Divine Beasts, which were painted gold and spread across the map, allowing them to tower over the landscape. Hyrule Castle was also a 3D-printed object, as was the Breath of the Wild logo, which is placed in the center of the terrain and decorated with flowers.

The level of artistry on display in this video is impressive, and it’s amazing to watch the slow process of Hyrule being built from the ground up, with its peaks and valleys formed out of plaster. The Breath of the Wild version of Hyrule will soon be changed in Tears of the Kingdom, but it can live on forever in this diorama.