Drifblim and Mismagius will get some attention in upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event

Game Freak has been keeping Pokémon fans interested in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by unleashing powerful Pokémon in Tera Raid events. The community has already gotten raids focused on Charizard, Scorbunny, and even Hydreigon. Game Freak recently announced the next Tera Raid event in the lineup while also unveiling the secret raid they have kept hidden for the past few days. The next happening later this month is going to focus on Drifblim and Mismagius. Make sure to get in touch with a friend who has the version you don’t so you can get both of these Pokémon.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Pokémon Drifblim in Pokémon Scarlet & Mismagius in Pokémon Violet. Runs from January 20th though 22nd



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ittKQwqRaU — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 16, 2023

Similar to past events like the Hydreigon and Dragapult event, Drifblim will be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Mismagius will be exclusive to those playing Pokémon Violet. If you want to get your hands on both Pokémon, you will need to visit a friend who has the version you don’t. Those of you looking to join the event will be happy to learn that it starts soon. You can catch these Pokémon from January 20 to January 22. While there have been plenty of seven-star raid events that have gone on, this event will spawn Tera Raids that are levels four and five, meaning you won’t need to go through the process of beating the post-game to take part in them.

Related: Greninja returns to Pokémon after five-year absence in Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid

Game Freak has been on a roll lately announcing events. Once this event is done, you can look forward to others like the Tandemaus Valentine’s Day Tera Raid event. The developers also announced another seven-star raid happening at the end of January involving Greninja. This is the first time Greninja has been seen in a Pokémon game in five years. Unfortunately, despite there being many event announcements, there still hasn’t been any news involving upcoming DLC for the games.