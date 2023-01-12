Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Tandemaus Tera Raid battles for Valentine’s Day

Tera Raids have been ongoing events popping up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with various new Pokémon making an appearance. We have already had Charizard and Cinderace appear in the Paldea region along with some pseudo-legendaries. Instead of introducing more new Pokémon to the game, Game Freak has decided to use an existing Pokémon to celebrate the upcoming holiday. This Valentine’s Day, trainers from all over will be able to take on Tandemaus – the perfect Pokémon for the occasion.

Serebii Update: A Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Valentine's Day Raid event has been announced, focuses on Fairy-type Tandemaus.

Runs from February 13th through 15th https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/RhlQSOWCES — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 12, 2023

Unlike past Tera Raid events like the one that featured Dragapult and Hydreigon, players who own either game will be able to find Tandemaus raids during the event. You can expect to see this Pokémon in Tera Raid battles across the Paldea region from February 13 starting at 12 AM UTC until February 15 at 11:59 PM. Tandemaus is the perfect choice for the holiday since the pair is said to “stick together no matter what.” You can expect the raids to be anywhere from one to five stars just like previous events that have featured only one Pokémon. While you are waiting for this event, you can still take on Cinderace at any point from January 13 to 15.

Related: Pokémon celebrates over 1,000 Pokémon ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s February update

Alongside the announcement of the mouse Pokémon Tera Raid, there was also an announcement about another upcoming Tera Raid that will feature a Poison Tera-Type Pokémon. This Pokémon will have the Mightiest Mark which only appears on Pokémon that have been caught in a 7-star Tera Raid battle. The Pokémon involved in the raid is currently unknown but an announcement could come at any time since the event is set to take place from January 27 to 29 and again from February 10 to 12.