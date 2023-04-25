Pokémon Fans Are Predicting The End of New Mythicals

Pokémon fans are expressing doubts about the future of Mythical Pokémon in the series, owing to the lack of any new Mythicals in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and there being a long gap between the last movie that featured a Mythical. This could be part of a larger trend of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon becoming rarer, considering how their ranks have swelled over time.

Legendary and Mythical Pokémon are among each region’s rarest and most powerful beings. The only real difference between them being how they are found, as Legendary Pokémon can be found in their respective games, while Mythical Pokémon must be acquired through outside means. An example is Pokémon Red & Blue, where Mewtwo could be found in the Unknown Dungeon, while Mew could only be caught by attending a real-life event or using cheats.

The Pokémon Company Might Be Done With Mythical Pokémon

The age of Mythical Pokémon might be drawing to a close, at least for the time being. As Serebii creator Joe Merrick pointed out on Twitter, it has been three years since the last Pokémon movie. The film was also the last to feature a Mythical Pokémon, with Zarude and Celebi being significant parts of the story. This comes coupled with the fact that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have yet to introduce any Mythical Pokémon. However, it’s possible that one of the new Pokémon teased for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC could be Mythical.

This year marks three years since the last Pokémon movie. I do wonder if we'll ever see movies, and Mythical Pokémon again.



Though if Mythical Pokémon are done for the forseeable future, they ended on a high note. Zarude is awesome with a fantastic colour scheme pic.twitter.com/t9XKk68VJz — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 25, 2023

A change in the Pokémon anime can explain the lack of new Pokémon movies. Ash Ketchum is no longer the series’ protagonist, with the Pokémon Horizons anime featuring new main characters. The last Pokémon movie was also released during the pandemic and suffered at the box office, though for perfectly understandable reasons. The absence of new Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is more puzzling, and it could signify a slowdown for these rare Pokémon.

There’s no denying that the number of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon has inflated over the years to a point where their presence is no longer a special event. In the old days, fans had to struggle to get their Mew, Celebi, or Arceus, but now, they only have to be patient and wait for a distribution event, as The Pokémon Company generally gives away rare Pokémon during limited-time FOMO events. It’s doubtful that Mythical Pokémon are gone for good, but maybe The Pokémon Company has decided that the concept needs to rest and recharge before being brought back.