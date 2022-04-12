Bugsnax coming to Xbox and Switch alongside new DLC expansion

The DLC expansion for Bugsnax, which Young Horses announced back in October, will be releasing at the end of this month. However, that’s not the only thing Young Horses has been working on. It turns out both the original game and the DLC are coming to other platforms besides PlayStation, specifically Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

When it released in 2020, Bugsnax was a PlayStation console exclusive and one of the first games announced and released for the PlayStation 5. Although it did also release on PC via the Epic Games Store. It will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch, as well as Steam, on the same day as the DLC expansion: April 28.

As for the DLC, The Isle of Bigsnax, the trailer reveals some more gameplay details. It will involve you and some of the other characters exploring a newly discovered island, one where larger versions of Bugsnax can be found. Since they’re so much bigger than regular Bugsnax, your usual methods of capturing them won’t work and you’ll need to come up with other means. For example, one new gameplay mechanic involves shrinking them with a special kind of spice.

Young Horses says the DLC will offer three hours worth of new story and quest content. Plus, it’s a free download so there’s no reason for fans not to get it. For anyone unfamiliar with it, Bugsnax sees you play as a journalist investigating the mysterious and titular Bugsnax – bizarre creatures that are half food, half bug – while speaking with and assisting the local villagers.