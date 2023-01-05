Tower of Fantasy announces new Simulacrum Annabella to be released globally on January 12

Those of you who play Tower of Fantasy are well aware of Simulacrum. These unlockable characters each have their own weapon that you can obtain and use with each having its own abilities for you to harness. Annabella is the newest of the Simulacrum to join the game and you will be able to unlock her soon. On January 12, Annabella and her sniper rifle, Clover Cross, will no longer be a China exclusive and instead be available worldwide. Hotta Studio even released a trailer filled with plenty of bullets and coins to commemorate the moment on the official Tower of Fantasy Twitter page.

#Annabella 🛎 Clover Cross



“I make a clean sweep of your home… and your enemies. It's all covered in my services after all.”



It's just business as usual. 🤷#ToF #TowerofFantasy

Coming soon #Jan12 pic.twitter.com/Z7thyIe4zw — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) January 5, 2023

The trailer shows off Annabella in her standard maid outfit as she makes a clean sweep of some enemies in the streets of Mirroria using her weapon Clover Cross. This is before the trailer shows off some of her devastating moves. Clover Cross is a fire element weapon with some serious firepower behind it and some great abilities that are sure to help out in a variety of situations.

Related: How to solve Vera’s Sandy Rats Homecoming Puzzle in Tower of Fantasy

As part of the weapon’s abilities, you can use Scoped Shot which allows you to take enemies down from a distance – a move that you’d expect a sniper rifle to possess. The other basic abilities you can use are called Boiling Point and Aerial Attack. These allow you to fire a laser projectile that explodes on contact and perform consecutive aerial attacks. The weapons discharge ability is called Missile Command which allows you to throw out a firebomb and shoot it to detonate it, damaging all enemies caught in the blast. You also have access to enhanced magazines like gasbomb and firebomb magazines that allow you to add different effects to the sniper rifle’s shots such as explosions and a slowing effect. Annabella and Clover Cross are sure to make an excellent addition to your roster when they are released on January 12.