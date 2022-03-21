Sony acquires Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it is acquiring the developer Haven Studios for an undisclosed amount and is joining PlayStation Studios. The move comes after Sony’s initial investment in the Jade Raymond-led studio back in March 2021 but looks like that relationship has evolved to PlayStation acquiring its very first Canadian-owned studio.

Before the acquisition, Haven was already partnered with PlayStation to develop an exclusive multiplayer IP which is described as an “experience” on PS5. In an announcement post, PlayStation Studios’ Hermen Hulst said they were on board with Haven’s first pitch of the game and that PlayStation is “inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways.”

The move to acquire the developer of around 60 employees follows PlayStation’s latest multiplayer investment as it acquired Bungie earlier this year which is a separate division from PlayStation Studios. Other developers purchased in recent years include Spider-Man developer Insomniac, Returnal developer Housemarque, Demon Souls Remake developer Bluepoint, and more.

Raymond is a veteran games producer and prominent figure in the game industry who helped with the development of the very first Assassin’s Creed game in 2007. Since then Raymond went on to establish Ubisoft Toronto, EA’s Montreal-based Motive studio, and led Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment before the company ultimately shuttered its first-party development division early last year.