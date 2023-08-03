Baldur’s Gate 3 In-Progress Review – Immense Scope & Wonderful Characters Make Gameplay Thrilling

This is a review-in-progress, and we will be updating this review with a proper score as we reach deeper into the game.

It’s a tense moment when conjuring a solution for a particular problem you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party face. Do you feel it’s better to sweet talk the guard protecting the entrance to the goblin camp, or would you fare better by sneaking in? Do you have enough inspiration to try again if you fail your Skill check? Do you have enough support dice to assist your roll? Are you prepared to deal with the consequence of failing that check?

These are only a handful of questions you’ll answer when faced with a single problem in Baldur’s Gate 3, and whenever you turn a corner, there’s always another issue that needs resolving. All of these side scenarios and optional encounters stack up into this fantastic adventure – at times seeming endless in scope. That said, there are small limitations that offer a soft reminder of the digital restrictions presented when running a Dungeons & Dragons campaign without being able to talk directly with the Dungeon Master.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Key Details

Developers : Larian Studios

: Larian Studios Platforms : PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) & PlayStation 5

: PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) & PlayStation 5 Release Date : August 3, 2023, for PC, September 6, 2023, for PlayStation 5

: August 3, 2023, for PC, September 6, 2023, for PlayStation 5 Price: $69.99

This Isn’t Your Early Access Baldur’s Gate 3

Image via Larian Studios

From the current build I have been playing, I can share that I’ve made my way through the starting area, and I’m about to begin my journey to Moonrise Tower. This is one of the prominent locations and the next step of the main quest, where the Baldur’s Gate 3 early access build did not venture. I plan to take care of as much as possible in the starting area before setting out, but at least I know I’m not too far away from seeing the new stuff everyone has been craving.

Having played since the early access released in 2020, everything feels like a stark 180 turn from what I previously experienced. I did my best to play Baldur’s Gate 3 for a few hours every couple of months to check out small details the Larian Team had added, and the launch stacks it up beautifully for everyone to see.

That’s also been a standout thing from this topdown RPG, the graphics. Everything about Baldur’s Gate 3 is gorgeous. The early access build for the game was also pretty, but something is cutting about the graphics this time around that makes the world pop, not only with running water or the character models but the smooth combat animations and flashy spells that my many spellcasters throw out in the heat of battle.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Feels Endless In The Best Way

Image via Larian Studios

The feeling of jumping into a new D&D campaign is always nerve-wracking, especially when wondering if you’re going to get along with your party members. Baldur’s Gate 3 emulates a lot of these same feelings but with a single-player perspective. It gives you the option to explore everything in a deep campaign, all with the comfort of playing by yourself and controlling each party member.

The option to create a multiplayer adventure is also available, but not required. However, for any D&D players who want to take a small party through Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s a great way to play a tabletop campaign without any one person taking on the stress of being DM. Everyone has the chance to explore it, and after you’re done, you can play through it again with a character who has a different perspective and personality.

The Gamepur team has been working their way through their Baldur’s Gate 3 experience, and all at different paces. Each of us playing through has had a different approach to challenges, handling the game’s scenarios with unique perspectives. A perfect example of this is when we tried to enter the goblin camp, and we shared our various strategies for how to get in. One player had to trick their way through the guards, while another player had the chance to merely walk through the front door because they chose to play as a Drow.

The amount of replayability with Baldur’s Gate 3 is staggering. I’m already planning out what character I’m going to play when I restart next – with the goal to play a character with aa more sinister set of goals.

D&D Creativity In Every Baldur’s Gate 3 Bite

Image via Larian Studios

So far, everything about the game is what Larian Studios has promised to deliver to players in this delightfully fun, deliciously exciting digital D&D adventure. The graphics are smooth, the combat is exciting, the conversations are fun, and I cannot get enough of the characters – both those meet as you progress through your journey and the ones who join your party. But a lot of it, so far, has been stuff that’s already been seen before throughout the game’s early access build, albeit slightly more polished.

From what I have seen of the final build, Larian Studios has spent a lot of time polishing the game’s rough edges. There are a handful of issues here and there, but they are few and far between, and they have yet to be game-breaking to the point of having to reload a save or feeling like I’ve missed out on anything. However, we can’t comment to anything beyond what has already been seen in the early access gameplay at this time.

Working Thoughts

Image via Larian Studios

If you’ve played the early access build for Baldur’s Gate 3 and highly anticipated this massive release, you’ll have a good time. From what I’ve seen, a lot of it feels polished, with several unique avenues you can explore – and the game offers an immense amount of replayability. That said, I don’t know if everything will blow up or if it will be a colossal mess as soon as I make my way to Moonrise Towers or when I arrive at Baldur’s Gate proper.

When I’ve reached this point and see everything that Larian Studios wants to throw at me, I’ll feel more comfortable giving a proper, thorough review of Baldur’s Gate 3. For now, I can say I’m enjoying myself, I have not encountered too many problems, and I’m still trying to see if I can save the world without using any of the tadpole powers, hopefully creating a unique ending.

Gamepur team received a PC code for the purpose of this review.