Roots of Pacha – Every Jungle Prophecy & How to Solve It

Advancing a clan in Roots of Pacha isn’t as simple as going to an in-game store and purchasing upgrades. Instead, players will need to work with villagers to discover new tools, build helpful machines to improve daily life, and fulfill prophecies written down on the strange structure in the jungle.

This Guide is still in progress and will continue to update as secrets are found

The Prophecies hold several purposes: advancing the main story, rewarding players with buffing items, and also offering progression points as new discoveries change the daily efforts of the villagers. However, unlike the Community Center in Stardew Valley, the Prophecies don’t map out what needs to be accomplished to finish them, leaving players to guess their way through each one.

For those needing a little help, here is a breakdown of each Prophecy in Roots of Pacha, the tasks needed to complete them, and the rewards earned.

Roots of Pacha Prophecies & Tasks

How to complete the “Rock Piler” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “The clan settled in a new land and left their mark by growing their village and farm.”

They found a way to track the time and the days of the year – Build the Sundial & Calendar

They Designed a place for their animals to live with them – Build an Animal Shed

They dedicated a space to create their art – Build an Art Station

They invented a place to store food for them and their animals – Build a Granary

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “Better Together” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads “The clan was tightly knit and cooperated to achieve what they couldn’t have done alone.”

Guided by the spirits, they traveled to a new land – Celebrate the Rite of Passage at the start of the game.

They spent time getting to know each other – Achieve x2 flowers with 6 Pachans.

They took the time to celebrate through the seasons – Attend x3 festivals.

They worked together and become prosperous – Reach 98000 clan Prosperity.

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “The Keeper of Seeds” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “They discovered many seeds from all the regions, learning to propagate them, and to make them grow stronger and faster.”

They found many plants for their fields – Gather x20 seeds

They learned how to get their own seeds – Discover the Plant Nursery

They found ways to help the seeds they planted grow stronger – Make fertilizer

They even grew trees from seed to plant in their fields – Plant a tree

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “A Rock Solid Palate” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “The kinds of dishes they made expanded with their tools. Then they took the time to perfect them.”

They proudly named the many plates they made – Cook x6 different dishes

They made tools that improves the way they cooked – TBA

They perfected the quality of their cooking – Cook a Bronze quality dish

They contained fire to improve their baking – TBA

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “Food For Next Season” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “They processed the food they grew and gathered to make it last longer, and hunger became a thing from the past.”

They used the power of the sun to preserve their food – Use a Solar Dryer

They used the smokey power of the fire to preserve their food – Use a Smoker

They sipped the fruits of their labor with ease – Use the Press

They ground grains and mixed with ease – Use the Hand Mortar

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “Fire In Their Hearts” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “They met a clan that lived in the great mountains of the north. They become friends and shared knowledge and resources.”

They got to know each other better – Reach x2 Flowers with 1 Morgani

They worked together to build a home filled with sweetness – Develop Beekeeping

They traded that which was native to their clans – Trade with the Morgani

They explored the culinary arts the northern clan shared with them – Cook a Morgani dish

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “Flowing With Water” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “They met a clan that lived in the great waters of the south. They become friends and shared knowledge and resources.”

They got to know each other better – Reach x2 Flowers with 1 Yakuan

They worked together and started fishing in a new way – Develop the Harpoon

They traded that which was native to their clans – Trade with the Yakuans

They explored the culinary arts the southern clan shared with them – Cook a Yakuan dish

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “Befriending Beasts” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “They approached the animals of Pacha’s lands and formed friendships that would last for generations.”

Some animals wanted to live with them – Tame an animal

They traveled far with the help of the animals – Ride an animal

Some animals greeted them like a friend – Pet an animal

They competed to show whose animal was the fastest – Participate in a race

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “Protected By The Spirits” prophecy

The Prophecy reads: “In the caves, they got close to the spiritual world and faced Pacha’s challenges.”

A totem challenged them to guide the light – Complete the Owl’s challenge

A totem challenged them to be playful – Complete the Money’s challenge

A totem challenged them to be shrewd – Complete Bear’s challenge

Their ancestors gave a hand and contributed to their prosperity – Connect with your ancestors

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “Food For Next Year” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “They kept discovering ways to process their food finding new flavors along the way.”

They made their juices and grain drinks bubble – Use a Brewer

They made their milk curdle – Use a cheese cloth

They aged and added spices to the food they preserved – TBA

They preserved their foods in a sour water – TBA

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “One With The Wild” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “They explored the regions, gathering, fishing, and discovering the living creatures of Pacha’s lands.”

The lands of Pacha were bountiful – Gather x5 items from Pacha’s lands

The waters of Pacha were bountiful – Catch x5 water animals from Pacha’s rivers

The plants if Pacha abounded – Discover x5 plants

The animals of Pacha abounded – See x5 animal herds

Rewards: Earring Of The Will – +20 max Stamina

How to complete the “Farming Knowledge” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “They found the seeds and planted them over and over, deepening their knowledge and discovering new ways to care for them.”

The plants they grew took a more resilient shape – Domesticate x12 plants

They got rewarded for deepening their knowledge of plants – Harvest a Bronze quality crop

They realized the benefit of inviting bees to their gardens – Pollinate plants with bees

They prospered enough to create rivers in their lands – TBA

Rewards: TBA

How to complete the “Sharing With Animals” prophecy

The prophecy reads: “The clan shared their home and food with animals, who gave them many gifts in return.”

Some animals shared what they laid or produced – Obtain animal products

Some animals shared their coats with them – Obtain fur

Some animals gave them rich nutrients for their plants – TBA

They witnessed animal births in their village – Bred an animal

Reward: TBA

How to complete the “What Lies Beneath” prophecy

The Roots of Pacha prophecy reads: “They ventured deep in the caves to find new materials and invent new ways to use them.”

They found black rocks to create new tools – Obtain x5 obsidian ore

From glittering rocks they harnessed power – Obtain x5 gold ore

They merged the cold rocks to make them stronger – Develop Smelting

Many colorful rocks were found deep within the caves – Obtain all gemstones

Reward: TBA

And that’s it! Players looking for more information about Roots of Pacha can find our in-depth review here. With so many exciting ways to explore, every prophecy above is sure to be a fulfilling adventure for fans.