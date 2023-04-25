Roots of Pacha – Every Romanceable Character

The ability to meet, romance, and marry NPCs in slice-of-life simulation games has remained a popular and sought-after mechanic. Thankfully, Roots of Pacha includes a wide cast of romanceable villagers players can get to know.

Like in Stardew Valley and recent Story of Seasons games, players can romance any eligible NPC regardless of their playable character’s gender identity. This ensures fans can pursue any villager they find interesting while playing characters that represent their own experiences.

Here is a list of every romanceable character players can choose to get to know in Roots of Pacha.

All Romanceable Characters in Roots of Pacha

Image via Soda Den

Below are all the romanceable characters from the Pacha Tribe.

Era – She/Her

– She/Her Frer – He/Him

– He/Him Garrek – He/Him

– He/Him Ibon – She/Her

– She/Her Illoe – She/Her

– She/Her Jelrod – He/Him

– He/Him Jukk – He/Him

– He/Him Mana – She/Her

Below is the romanceable character from the Yakuan Tribe.

Krak – He/Him

Below is the romanceable characters from the Mograni Tribe.

Touk – He/Him

– He/Him Vallah – She/Her

How to get married in Roots of Pacha

To get married, or form a “union”, in Roots of Pacha, players will need to reach ten Flowers with their desired partner.

This can be done by giving the characters gifts, talking to them frequently, and eventually raising friendship enough to invite them to dance.

At the time of this writing, we have not yet reached the point of marriage. This guide will update as more information about proposals and children become available.

Can you have children in Roots of Pacha

It is possible to have a child in Roots of Pacha once a home is fully ungraded and the player has entered a “union” with another character.

Players will need to care for their infants, with certain status effects impacting their day-to-day chores. However, they will also be able to teach them how to talk, walk, and appreciate the world.

According to the Steam devlogs for the game, players can raise a newborn to a toddler with plans for further family updates in the future. This post-date content doesn’t currently have a release date but could come sometime during the middle or end of 2023.

Can you get married in co-op

Players can marry each other in multiplayer, as well as have children they can raise while playing together. This feature could also get expansions when the post-launch content becomes available.