The Lords of the Rings: Rise to War is a strategy game from EVE Echoes and Diablo Immortal’s developer NetEase Games

This article is sponsored by NetEase Games.

The great thing about Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, released between 2001 and 2003, is that they widened the appeal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic tale beyond nerds and fantasy enthusiasts. They were for everybody.

Exactly the same goes for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. Developed by NetEase Games, the global developer and publisher behind EVE Echoes and the hotly anticipated Diablo Immortal, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a mobile game that everybody can enjoy.

And we’re not just talking about players who don’t normally consider themselves strategy fans. We’re talking about PC gamers, console gamers, and non-gamers too.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a tile-based strategy game in which you have to build a fortified settlement, create a functioning infrastructure, and recruit an army before venturing out into Middle-earth to expand your territory and kick ass.

Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, this game gives you the opportunity to write your own stories in The Lord Of The Rings universe.

The One Ring has resurfaced in the deserted castle of Dol Guldur, and bestows huge power to dominate Middle-earth on its bearer. As a result every faction is battling each other to possess it.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War lets you play as one of these factions – and, pleasingly, you don’t have to play the good guys. You can be part of either a Fellowship or a Warband, depending on how good or evil you are. And it’s up to you to create your own stories in Middle-earth.

Either way, you’ll enjoy an experience that’s staggeringly faithful to its source material. All of the major and minor characters from Peter Jackson’s movies have been rendered faithfully, and so have Middle-earth’s iconic locations, from Minas Tirith to Barad-dûr.

The detail in the visuals is unbelievable – check out the interviews above for a sneak peek if you don’t believe us.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is available for free right now on Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, and App Store.