FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 2, EA Sports announced the March 2021 Player of the Month for La Liga. As many expected, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema received the top prize for the month. After all, he’s been dominant in the attack all month, slotting home five goals over three games and adding one assist to boot. If you’re looking to inject some French skill into your La Liga attack, here’s how to pick up the new POTM card.

How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC

Karim Benzema’s SBC requires you to complete two different SBC segments to get him into your club. Each has their own requirements that you’ll need to manage as you build your 11-man lineup.

The requirements for both segments are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Benzema is coming in at right around 200,000 coins. That’s a tough sell given all of the high-priced SBCs EA Sports is dropping during FUT Birthday. However, this POTM card is in SBCs for 30 days, giving you plenty of time to reload your fodder and pick him up.

Real Madrid

ST : GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Isco (84 OVR)

: CAM Isco (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) LM : LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) CM : CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) RM : RW Portu (83 OVR)

: RW Portu (83 OVR) LB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

La Liga

LW : LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) ST : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RW : RW Portu (83 OVR)

: RW Portu (83 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) CM : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 2.

