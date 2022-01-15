How to win with Chamber in Valorant – tips and strategies

Valorant’s well dressed French agent Chamber is quite unique when it comes to his role as a sentinel. Where other agents in the role such as Cypher or Killjoy excel at being patient while holding sites or lurking, Chamber promotes a more aggressive playstyle that allows him to pull off some sneaky kills. While Chamber definitely has the looks to excel in game, here are a few tips that will help ensure the win with the flashy sentinel in your next round of Valorant.

Be a sentinel first

Due to Chambers one-of-a-kind kit, it can be tempting to take lots of duals using your Headhunter pistol and Rendezvous teleport abilities. While it is certainly useful to get aggressive sometimes, Chamber is a sentinel and should focus on holding down sites and lurking. Thankfully, setting up as Chamber is far more simple then other sentinels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of Chambers best maps, Bind, seems like it is made for the agent to excel. On Bind, Chamber can place his Rendezvous in both A and B sites to quickly teleport to which ever site needs his presences. Pair this with the Trademark trap to control all entries of a site alone. Ideally, you will want to place your Trademark traps around corners to slow enemies and alert you and your team of their presence. Be careful with these as they are easily spotted and shot. Be sure to communicate with your team when you tag someone with them so they can swing and secure the kill

It is also important to remember that if you can help it, you should never be the first agent taking gunfights first. If you die, your team loses a lot of utility that allows the enemy to make flanks and pushes far easier. That being said, don’t be afraid to take a fight if you know the odds are in your favor.

Economy mastery

One of the most important aspects of playing Chamber is focusing on both your teams and your own economy. After all, two of Chambers abilities are guns, so there are plenty of opportunities to save credits and use Chambers abilities. Usually if your ultimate is available you can avoid buying a weapon all together and either save or purchase a weapon for your teammates. Its often said that you should play Chamber as a sentinel with a dualists brain, and if that seems to fit your playstyle, then Chamber is the perfect choice for you.