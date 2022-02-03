Should you leave Hakon to die or help him in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, most humans you come across will be looking to take advantage of you in some way, but the same can not be said about Hakon. He saves your life multiple ways in the early hours of the game and quickly becomes a man you think you can trust. However, during the mission Revolution, you will encounter a timed decision with Hakon being shot by a crossbow. Should you leave him to die or help him?

When you arrive at Hakon’s hideout, you will begin your journey towards the Central Loop. However, the moment Hakon opens the door, he will be shot in the chest by a crossbow and fall to the ground. As you talk to him, you will learn that Waltz hired him to kill Lucas to start a war between the Peacekeepers and Bazaar. At this point, you are given a choice to leave Hakon to die or help him.

Leave Hakon to die

If you choose to leave Hakon to die, you will throw some insults at each other before leaving the hideout and closing the door for the sniper to come finish him off. However, you never see the kill happen as you proceed to the GRE Tunnel leading to the Central Loop.

Help Hakon

If you help Hakon, you will have an extra step to go after the sniper and keep her from killing him. However, upon reaching her, she will say she isn’t trying to kill you, only Hakon before leaving. When you return to Hakon, you will leave him in the hideout. While Aiden will still be angry at him, Hakon will plead with you that he had no ill intent to not telling you that Waltz hired him. You then go on to the GRE Tunnel to go to the Central Loop.

While the decision here appears not to have any big changes in the short term, this could massively affect the story later in the game. Whether Hakon is alive or not and whether he and Aiden can be amicable later could completely change depending on how things play out.