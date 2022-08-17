Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC gets new teaser, full reveal promised for Gamescom

It was only about a month ago that a datamine of Dying Light 2 Stay Human reportedly revealed video and audio of “gladiator-themed” story DLC. Thanks to a new teaser for the game’s first DLC, that report is now looking quite accurate.

Techland has released a teaser trailer for Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties expansion. In the video, we see two combatants going head to head in what certainly does look like a fighting pit. One fighter manages to kill the other before picking up a horned skull mask (seen in the image at the top of this article). The teaser runs just over 30 seconds, so that’s it as far as game footage.

The teaser ends with a promise of a full reveal of the DLC at Gamescom Opening Night Live. That livestream will air Tuesday, August 23 at 7 PM BST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, at which point we’ll hear more about what this DLC entails. We can make some guesses based on the previous datamine, though the content is obviously subject to change. Reportedly, Bloody Ties will be set in the Astrid Opera House — Astrid being the name of the lady in charge of the arena. Other new characters include a gladiator friend of hers and a rival fighter, and it seems the DLC will offer two endings depending on which one of them you side with. There’s also an up-and-coming contender who will buddy up with the player character.

Gamescom will be both an in-person and online event this year, and we’re due for some other big game presentations as part of the conference. For example, Ubisoft will be showcasing multiple titles at the show. A Skull & Bones-focused Ubisoft Forward stream already happened, but we’re expecting to see the pirate adventure as part of Gamescom as well. It’s releasing in November, after all.