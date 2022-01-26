Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have you running all over the place and doing things for others through areas filled with zombies and bandits. However, every now and then you will be confronted with a choice to make that will have you debating helping a certain party or looking out for your own interests.

In the mission Revolution, while holding Alberto as he dies, he asks you to promise him to go back to the Bazaar, tell the people there you blew up the Peacekeeper windmill, and then tell his son Vincenzo that he is proud of him. Upon going outside, Hakon will radio you and suggest you make your way towards the center while the Peacekeepers are distracted. Here is what happens when you choose either option.

Keep your promise to Alberto

If you keep your promise to Alberto, you will make your way back to the Bazaar and have to fight some Peacekeepers who have attacked the area. After disposing of all enemies, you can talk to Vincenzo and let him know about his father’s passing. When you have finished, you can go on to Hakon’s hideout and begin your journey to the central loop.

Go to the center

If you decide to immediately go to the center, you essentially take out the step of returning to the Bazaar and instead go to meet Hakon right away. If you are looking to open the game up more quickly, choose this option, but otherwise you are missing out on giving Vincenzo some closure on the passing of his father. This may have bigger ramifications later in the game, but as of this writing we do not know.