All AFK Arena codes (February 2022)
AFK Arena codes to get diamonds, soulstone, and more.
In AFK Arena, players can build their team from the pool of over 100 heroes to fight the enemies. The goal is to fight the ancient evil Hypogeans and stop them from destroying the realm of Esperia. While progressing in the game, you might need a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Soulstones, and other items. These items can be bought in-game by spending real money, which is not possible for everyone. In that case, you can redeem the AFK Arena codes listed below to get some free in-game goodies.
How to redeem codes in AFK Arena
- Open AFK Arena on your device and copy the UID from your profile.
- Go to AFK Arena Code Redemption Website.
- Enter your UID that you copied from the game, and a verification code will automatically be sent to your in-game mail.
- Paste your verification code on the redemption website and click on the Login button.
- Now, enter your code and hit the Redeem button.
- Your reward will be sent to your in-game mail.
AFK Arena working codes
- afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence
- happy2022 – Earn 50 Faction Scrolls
- misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls
- talene2022 – Earn 300 Diamonds and 300k Gold
- uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls
- y9ijrcnfsw – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 90 Elite Hero Soulstones, a Large Crate of Gold, a Large Grate of Hero’s Essence, a Large Crate of Hero XP
- y9khdntp3v – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 1000k Gold
- y9ntv77jvf – Earn 1000 Hero’s Essence, 12 Rare Hero Soulstones, 30 Elite Hero Soulstones
- yazyax56rz – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
AFK Arena expired codes
- g594b6vpjk – Earn 6000 Hero Coins, 6000 Labyrinth Tokens, 6000 Guild Coins, and 10 Common Scrolls
- dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero scrolls
- 101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
- 311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
- Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence
- xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls
- dwn8ekefbd – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls
- ck4kjutz6k – 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone
- 1fanfengshun – 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 2019mothersday – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- 228j636fs9 – 1,000 Diamonds
- 25pg5gnpcf – 1,000 Diamonds
- 26dnuiw8s4 – 1,000 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 2gq55jii87 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstones & 300 Diamonds
- 2longtengfei – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 2n7gek6rtc – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 2nzzy8y67v – 1,000 Diamonds
- 3aghu4egje – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3baee6v3v7 – 3,000 Diamonds
- 3gpasha3ch – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3yangkaitai – 2020 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 4jipingan – 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 4rytg4u2q6 – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Shards
- 576w235suw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards
- 57kh69fhzr – 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 5fulinmen – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 65tdenbmtw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 66dashun – 188 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 6u226crhtp – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 6wgh9ung66 – 1,000 Diamonds
- 7xinggaozhao – 188 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 85de5ar9ts – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8e27shfk6b – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8vws9uf6f5 – 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds
- 9qgzux8k82 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds
- aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds
- AFKelijah – 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds
- afklaunch – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Afkmarkiplier – 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards
- afknewyear2020 – Elite Hero Shards & Diamonds
- ayqcttC36x – 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins
- BestRPG4BusyU – 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds
- dadisafk2019 – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Don00001 – 3,000 Diamonds
- happy2021 – 30 Faction Scrolls
- happybday0409 – 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, & five Chest of Wishes
- HaruruAFK – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
- jenrmb3n3a – 60 Rare Hero Shards
- liuyan118 – 50,000 Gold & three Faction Scrolls
- liuyan233 – 50,000 Gold & three Common Hero Scrolls
- liuyan888 – 100,000 Gold & 888 Diamonds
- mrpumpkin2 – 300 Diamonds & five Common Hero Scrolls
- overlord666 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- persona5 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- pqgeimc6da – 30 Elite Hero Shards & Gold
- rvgv3b8g4i – 60 Rare Hero Shards
- s4vyzvanha – 10 Elite Hero Shards & 100 Diamonds
- s7yps9phsj – 20 Elite Hero Shards & 200 Diamonds
- te9gig7y58 – 1,000 Diamonds
- thanksgiving2019 – 1 Epic Hero
- tt9wazfsbp – 1,000 Diamonds
- tvb5zkyt47 – 1,000 Diamonds
- u3gpi6heu6 – 1,000 Diamonds
- u9rfs27rd9 – 1,000 Diamonds
- uffqqmgtxd – 1,000 Diamonds
- ufxsqraif5 – 1,000 Diamonds
- vdgf3ak6fc – 1,000 Diamonds
- vm894xsucf – 1,000 Diamonds
- vxvtzgtz6f – 1,000 Diamonds
- yuanxiao – 60 Elite Hero Shards & 300 Diamonds
- YuJaeseok – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
- x7vxbnice7 – Earn 20 Elite Soulstones and 300 Diamonds
