All AFK Arena codes (February 2022)

In AFK Arena, players can build their team from the pool of over 100 heroes to fight the enemies. The goal is to fight the ancient evil Hypogeans and stop them from destroying the realm of Esperia. While progressing in the game, you might need a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Soulstones, and other items. These items can be bought in-game by spending real money, which is not possible for everyone. In that case, you can redeem the AFK Arena codes listed below to get some free in-game goodies.

Image via LilithGames

How to redeem codes in AFK Arena

Open AFK Arena on your device and copy the UID from your profile.

Go to AFK Arena Code Redemption Website.

Enter your UID that you copied from the game, and a verification code will automatically be sent to your in-game mail.

Paste your verification code on the redemption website and click on the Login button.

Now, enter your code and hit the Redeem button.

Your reward will be sent to your in-game mail.

AFK Arena working codes

afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence

– Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence happy2022 – Earn 50 Faction Scrolls

– Earn 50 Faction Scrolls misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls talene2022 – Earn 300 Diamonds and 300k Gold

– Earn 300 Diamonds and 300k Gold uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls y9ijrcnfsw – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 90 Elite Hero Soulstones, a Large Crate of Gold, a Large Grate of Hero’s Essence, a Large Crate of Hero XP

– Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 90 Elite Hero Soulstones, a Large Crate of Gold, a Large Grate of Hero’s Essence, a Large Crate of Hero XP y9khdntp3v – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 1000k Gold

– Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 1000k Gold y9ntv77jvf – Earn 1000 Hero’s Essence, 12 Rare Hero Soulstones, 30 Elite Hero Soulstones

– Earn 1000 Hero’s Essence, 12 Rare Hero Soulstones, 30 Elite Hero Soulstones yazyax56rz – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

AFK Arena expired codes