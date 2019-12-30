Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE: Switch vs. Wii U Compared -- What's New

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE was a big hit for fans when it initially debuted on the Wii U back in 2016. And soon, it’ll make its prominent return, with a Nintendo Switch release set to arrive early next year.

But with it, some fans are wondering what to expect with the port. Will the original game’s content be restored from its Japanese release? What new features and songs are coming? Let’s see what’s in store for Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE’s return.

It’s based on the Western version, and not the original

Following its debut in Japan back in late 2015, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE went through several changes to make the game less racy to the U.S. market. This includes changing some of the skimpier outfits, to the point that they seemed a bit oddball.

One example includes Kiria, who originally wore panties with a halter top in the Japanese version of the game. This was later modified with a more connected outfit, with pants.

Censored Gaming released a video following the game’s debut on Wii U, detailing several of the changes that took place. You can check it out below.

The Switch’s worldwide release will be based on the Western edition, with no sign of the original content from the original Wii U game from Japan. Nintendo issued the following response when Game Informer inquired about using this particular version of Sessions:

“Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE was localized by Atlus in a way that is consistent with the localization work they do on games they publish. It was a priority to ensure the game feels familiar and appeals to longtime Atlus fans. Any changes made to the in-game content were due to varying requirements and regulations in the many different territories Nintendo distributes its products.”

These changes also include modifying ages of some characters to make them older (instead of, say, 16); and the removal of the Hot Springs DLC, which features various characters in swimsuits, taking a break from the action. (You can see an example of this mode in the video below.)

While a few fans may be sore by what’s missing, let’s take a look at what’s being added.

There Will Still Be Some Great New Content

Though specifics weren’t revealed just yet (we’ll know more as the game gets closer to release), the Switch version of Sessions will include several new songs and music videos, featuring Kiria Kurono and Tsubasa Oribe. Some new costumes will also be included, though they’ll probably follow the preset guidelines from the U.S. version.

Players will also have the chance to take control of the president of Fortuna Entertainment, Maiko Shimazaki during Sessions, and not as an entirely new playable character. Tiki will also be a part of Sessions, with “additional story elements,” according to the press release.

Finally, there’s Encore, which will introduce “a new adventure for the protagonists, with an additional dungeon.”

It sounds like Atlus will cater to fans of the original game, despite changing things in the initial release. We’ll see how these changes stack up when the Switch version of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE arrives on Jan. 17, 2020. Check out the Switch trailer below.

