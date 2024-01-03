15 Best Video Game Trailers For Games Releasing In 2024, Ranked

It’s easy to lose track of what the upcoming game release trailers of 2024 are. After all, some were announced more than three years ago.

Time has taught us that judging a game’s quality based on its trailer is never good. Some might overhype the graphics or scope of the game, like when Sean Murray said Hello Games’ upcoming entry would be bigger than Earth itself. Still, watching a healthy number of trailers to get a general idea of the games to come can’t hurt. In this article, I’ve outlined the best 15 trailers of the games released in 2024.

15. Foamstars

Foamstars is a 4v4 online party shooter set to release in 2024 for PlayStation. The trailer for Foamstars doesn’t do much besides hype you up for the game’s cute characters and the potential foamy chaos that is to ensue. But with a game with a premise as simple as this one, it doesn’t need to. I can’t wait to see where Square Enix takes this game. Hopefully, it has nothing to do with aggressive AI.

14. Little Nightmares 3

Little Nightmares 3 promises to deliver one more dystopian adventure in a “brand-new world of delusions” this 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Little Nightmares’ style is instantly recognizable in this trailer. It’s a bit like the Coraline version of games, except it’s much creepier. And that really is saying a lot. Here’s hoping the chance to dive into its creepy landscapes with a friend in co-op makes the experience less traumatizing.

13. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Leave it to Annapurna Interactive to make a drop-dead gorgeous cinematic trailer that really tells us nothing about the game. All we know so far is that this game might be released in 2024 on “PC and consoles.” Everything else remains a mystery.

12. Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a first-person survival game in which you are one with your car, coming to PC and PlayStation in 2024.

As if born from the desperate need to mesh Lost Highway and Titane into one lonely and surreal experience, Pacific Drive’s trailer shows both the cinematic world surrounding this eerie experience and the type of gameplay you can expect when you finally get your hands on it.

11. Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original JRPG coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 2, 2024.

This trailer shows me everything I want from a classic persona game: ridiculous minigames, day-to-day interactions, companions praising me for doing the bare minimum, and a silent yet subtly snarky protagonist. Oh, it’s a Persona game, alright.

10. Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an RPG coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in “late 2024.”

The trailer doesn’t show anything groundbreaking, but it does let you know this is a well-rounded, solid RPG that ticks everything you have come to expect from these experiences: combat, mounts, lush forests, and chaotic taverns.

9. Avowed

Avowed is an RPG from Obsidian Entertainment coming to PlayStation, PC, and Xbox in 2024.

After 3 years of waiting, Avowed fans finally got a new trailer to chew on last 2023. This trailer doesn’t waste any time in setting your expectations for the game that is to come: lots of character diversity and a huge focus on NPC interactions. I can’t wait to get lost in this fantasy Outer Wilds.

8. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an RPG coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 22, 2024.

This game’s trailer is dramatic and engaging from the get-go. It sets the scene right away and doesn’t waste more than a minute before showing gameplay. Capcom’s clearly listened up from the first go-around, shaping up a sequel that dives deeper into storytelling

7. Hades 2

Hades 2 is a sequel to the roguelike dungeon crawler with sexy Greek gods, but this time more dark sorcery. We’ll get an early access version in 2024 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

It’s clear Supergiant Games knew what they were doing with this reveal trailer back in 2022. Regardless of whether you enjoyed the original Hades or only heard nice things about it, this trailer’s poignant art style and humor are sure to charm you into giving this sequel a try.

6. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is an action-adventure game coming out in 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The world surrounding the Star Wars universe has always fascinated me. Star Wars Outlaws looks to be the perfect chance to enjoy a non-Jedi-based story with an original character. The trailer’s all flash, no gameplay peek, but if the game’s as stunning as this, count me in.

5. Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark is a survival horror video game coming out on March 20, 2024, for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Look, I can’t tell you if Alone in the Dark is going to be any good. But they got both Jodie Comer and David Harbor in it, so I’ll take my chances. The trailer sets the scene for a pretty unsettling mystery-solving adventure.

4. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is Boygenius, the gaming experience, coming to PlayStation, PC, and Xbox in late 2024.

Don’t Nod‘s trailer for their upcoming heart-wrenching sapphic game brought all the girls and gays to the yard. I’m stoked to see the team behind Life is Strange working on something with a new name and a pretty familiar feeling.

3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an RPG coming to PlayStation 4 on February 29, 2024.

Any trailer for FFVII Rebirth is fantastic, but none is more revealing than the Theme Song reveal trailer. It’s got Cid, Vincent, Marlene, and the Gold Saucer all in one place. It just slams you with one wave of excitement after the next.

2. Baby Steps

Baby Steps is a physics-based adventure game that asks you to hike serene mountains as a thirty-odd manchild, coming to PlayStation and PC in 2024.

This trailer amps every possible aspect to the max to bring you an absolutely delightful yet simple experience in less than 2 minutes. The music, visuals, and whimsical humor all come together to make sure you’re on board with this game’s premise, whether you like it or not.

1. Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a jaw-dropper action game coming to Xbox and PC in 2024.

This game was originally announced in 2019, and trailers have not stopped coming ever since. With visuals and audio that’s as gorgeous as it’s haunting, I really can’t wait to get my hands on this game. I’m also booking a few therapy sessions to avoid going insane with Senua’s voices.