The 4 best Tomb Raider easter eggs in PowerWash Simulator

The free Tomb Raider DLC for PowerWash Simulator is out now, allowing players to give Lara Croft’s mansion a good clean. This gives everyone a chance to explore Lara’s home, which is filled with Easter Eggs from the original Tomb Raider timeline, including familiar items, and references to her past adventures in text messages.

Tomb Raider 2’s infamous freezer trick

The developers of the Tomb Raider DLC for PowerWash Simulator took the chance to reference one of the most infamous shared moments in the franchise’s history; the butler in the freezer trick from Tomb Raider 2.

In Tomb Raider 2, the player could explore Lara Croft’s home during the game’s tutorial, and she would be followed around by Winston, her elderly butler. While exploring Croft Manor, the player can open and close the freezer door, which means that it’s possible to lock Winston inside with careful timing.

PowerWash Simulator references the moment of cruelty, as Lara Croft texts the player during the first level of the DLC, asking if Winston has escaped from the freezer and can offer them refreshments.

The training course from Tomb Raider 2 is present

Tomb Raider 2’s tutorial level let the player explore Croft Manor, but its main goal was to show off the game’s new mechanics and reacquaint returning players with the control scheme. This was done with a training course in the yard outside Croft Manor, consisting of boxes, climbing nets, and water pits kept in a trench.

Croft Manor in the PowerWash Simulator features a faithful recreation of the training course, with only the water sections missing. Luckily, the player isn’t timed when going through the area, so they’re free to take their time and give it a thorough cleaning.

Lara Croft always has a vehicle to hand when she needs one

PowerWash Simulator features several vehicles from the Tomb Raider series: the quad bike, the motorboat, and the jeep. In this game, the goal is to clean them rather than ride them through dangerous areas.

The intro to the jeep and the motorboat level mentions that the boat still has Venitian glass stuck in it, referencing how she used it in the Venice stage in Tomb Raider 2. Once the player begins the level, Lara will send texts, discussing how motorboats are always somehow around when she needs them and how they can magically squeeze into small areas.

The jeep from Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation also gets a shoutout, as Lara talks about how it always started playing a techno song when she turned on the ignition, referencing the soundtrack shift in the Valley of the Kings level.

Croft Manor Treasure Vault is filled with Tomb Raider Easter Eggs

The final stage in the Tomb Raider DLC for PowerWash Simulator is Croft Manor’s Treasure Room, and it’s chock full of references to Lara Croft’s early adventures. The most obvious of these is the massive stuffed T-Rex, which needs cleaning. This beast is the most famous boss monster in the first Tomb Raider game, and it’s not surprising to see it enshrined in Lara’s collection.

Lara’s treasure vault also contains lots of displays that need cleaning, which house many of the artifacts she acquired over the years. These include the Dagger of Xian from Tomb Raider 2, the Philosopher’s Stone from Tomb Raider: Chronicles, the Atlantean Scion from the original Tomb Raider, the Iris from Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and the Ankh and Armor of Horus from Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation.