Fan-favorite character Thoma will be added to Genshin Impact in update 2.2

Despite the fact that Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update is right around the corner, arriving in the game on September 1, developer miHoYo is already teasing content for update 2.2. The good news for fans of Thoma, a character introduced to the game as an NPC in update 2.0, is that he will become a playable character in the future update.

Thoma very much follows the “cheeky chap” archetype, armed with quick wit, knowledge, and a network of friends and contacts that he uses to navigate the strangely formal landscape of Inazuma. In Genshin Impact’s new region, everyone has a process, tradition, or rule that stops progress, and Thoma is the person who manages to have a way around them all.

Thoma will be getting his own Banner in update 2.2, and the Pyro using Polearm wielder can be added to your party if you get lucky with your Wishes. We do not know at this point if Thoma will be a four or five-star character.

In the meantime, Genshin Impact 2.1 is on the way and will introduce all manner of new content to keep players busy. Two new islands will be added to the game, along with new Archon and world quests, puzzles, weapons, and characters. The Genshin Impact content train shows no signs of slowing down at any point.