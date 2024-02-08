All Spirit Carp Locations & How To Get Them in Genshin Impact

The Spirit Carp is hovering about a cliff east of the Teatree Slope. Defeat the Anemo Slimes and open the Common Chest to create a wind current that will let you glide up to the Spirit Carp

Just North of the first is another Spirit Carp. The blue orb is hovering above the waterfall. Players can glide down to grab it.

This one is found sitting on top of a boat Northwest of the first two Spirit Carp.

The Spirit Carp is on top of a pavilion near the southwest teleport waypoint in Qiauying Village. Players can also just glide down from the waypoint to grab it.

This one is located within Qiauying Village above the Chunming Teaworks. Climb the building to reach the Spirit Carp.

There is another Spirit Carp located on a tree in the center of the Qiauying Village.

Northwest of the Qiauying Village a Spirit Carp orb can be found within the ruins.

Just south of the ruins the Spirit Carp can be found within a cave

Directly to the East of Mt. Lingmeng hovering above another pavilion is anther Spirit Carp. Gather energy orbs to utilize the Golden Carp Fish to fly up and grab it.

Near the previous Spirit Carp, just Southwest, is another one hovering high up and will require players to use the Golden Carp Fish to reach it.

North of Mt. Lingmeng there is a Sprit Carp on top of a tall tree. There is a Wrathful Simulacrum nearby that can help players use the Golden Carp to reach it.

This Spirit Carp is on top of a tall tree North of Mt. Lingmeng. Use the Simulacrum to assist you when using the Golden Carp Leap.

This Spirit Carp can be obtained by completing the A Wangshan Walk to Remember quest

This Spirit Carp is near a floating platform by multiple waterfalls near Mt. Lingmeng’s northern teleport waypoint. Use the Simulacra at the bottom of the waterfalls to jump to the floating platform and Spirit Carp orb.

This Spirit Carp is in a tree near the East exit of the Yyilong Wharf.

The Spirit Carp can be found above a stone gate overlooking the the Yilong Wharf on the East side.

The Spirit Carp is on a little island Northeast of the Yilong Wharf. It is sitting on an ancient stone tablet.

This Spirit Carp is sitting on a ship’s mast that is docked in Ylong Wharf.

The Spirit Carp is found on top of a lighthouse overlooking the Yilong Wharf. Use the nearby mountains to glide down to grab it.

West of the Yilong Wharf is another Spirit Carp. Players will need to find all three seelies to open the Golden Carp portal, sending them to the top of the platform.

The Spirit Carp is floating over a rock near the Yilong Wharf. Use the Golden Carp Leap to go up or use the nearby waypoint to glide down to the Spirit Carp.

The Spirit Carp is located on the watchtower on Mt. Mingyuan.

The Spirit Carp is located near a waypoint south of Mt. Mingyuan. It is hidden by a tree near the treasure hoarder’s camp.

West of the Jade mouth, on top of a mountain is another Spirit Carp. Use the Flighty Simulacrum to increase your jumping ability to reach to Spirit Carp.

This Spirit Carp is hovering high above the summit of Mt. Lingmeng. Players will need two Golden Carp to reach it. One is in the open and the other can be obtained by solving the Carefree Simulacrum puzzle.

The Spirit Carp is hidden in a hole on top of the large jade arch near the river between Jademouth and Teatrea Slope.

This one is hidden within a crumbling structure in the Yaodie Valley.

This one is in the Lingshu Courtyard, south of the previous Spirit Carp. It is hidden underneath a tunnel. The opening is in the ground near the cave’s entrance.

The Spirit Carp is near the river South of Yaodie Valley at the entrance to Mt. Xuanlian. It is high up so players will need to use the Wrathful Simluacrum to jump into the Golden Carp Leap.

The Spirit Carp is on top of one of the floating stalagmites Southwest of the previous Spirit Carp on Mt. Xuanlian. Use the Golden Carps nearby to ascend to the waypoint that players can unlock. Glide down from the waypoint to the Spirit Carp.

This Spirit Carp is found near a waypoint close to the previous Spirit Carp. It hovers directly over a small pavilion. Use the Gold Carp to reach it.

This one is West of Mt. Xuanlian, flying in the sky. Players will need to use the nearby Wrathful Simulacrum and summon a Gold Carp Leap to reach the Spirit Carp.

This one is at the highest point on the island left of Mt. Xuanlian. Use the Simulacrum to summon Gold Carp Leaps in the air to reach the Spirit Carp.

West of Mt. Xuanlian there is a Simulacra that can be used to get the Golden Carp Leap. Try to reach high up to get the Spirit Carp and watch out for enemies below.

This one is hovering below a stone archway North of Mt. Xuanlian. Glide down from the closest waypoint to grab it.

The Spirit Carp is located inside the hanging pot in the underground cave. The entrance is in the Yaodie Valley. Climb the nearby stone structures to reach the pot.

The Spirit Carp is located West of the Chizang Wall. There is a platform that is buried under a destroyed structure. Beneath it is an Anemo fan. Hit is with an Anemo move to make the platform ascend into the sky. Use it to reach the Spirit Carp.

Search in the far end of the Lingshu Courtyard cave. The entrance is in Yaodie Valley. Players will need to destroy the spider webs that are blocking the path to the Spirit Carp.

This one is floating high above a hill that is North of the ruins. Use the Simulacrum beneath it to boost your jump and grab the Spirit Carp.

The Spirit Carp is within the destroyed tower South of the Chizang Wall. Break the debris surrounding it.

Players will need to look high above the Solitary Suanni to find the Spirit Carp. Use the Simulacrum to use a Gold Carp Leap to reach it.

The Spirit Carp is found near the Solitary Suanni Boss’ Location, just south of the previous Spirit Carp.

Travel to the opposite side of the mountain near the Solitary Suanni where there is another Spirit Carp and Simulacrum.

This one is North of the previous Spirit Carp. It is behind a gate that needs a key which is hidden within the rubble of the ancient ruins. Use Adeptal energy to remove the rubble.

The Spirit Carp is in a gate in the middle of Chizhang Wall plaza.

Go North from the previous Spirit Carp to find another one. Players will need to complete the Chizhang Wall Puzzle.

This Spirit Carp is found in a well hidden cave on the edge of the mountains in Jademouth. Players can find the entrance from an arc nearby and glide into the cave from there.

This Spirit Carp requires players to complete a challenge using the Golden Carp Leap located on one of the arcs in Jademouth. Interacting with the glowing marker will take players to the location of the Spirit Carp.

The Spirit Carp is on a floating teapot by the road North of the Statue of the Seven that is West of Chizhang Wall.

Players will need to complete the last quest in Chenyu’s Blessing of Sunken Jade main questline to reach the Spirit Carp floating high above a mountain on the East side of Chiwang Terrace.