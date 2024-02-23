Genshin Impact OnePlus Launch Event: What It Is & How to Participate

Recommended Videos

Fans who are looking for some new tech should take note as Genshin Impact has some news. The popular game is teaming up with OnePlus for a launch event happening this month.

OnePlus is a tech company that specializes in phones, tablets, and headphones. It is a Chinese company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China but don’t let that stop you from taking a look at what they have to offer. There are North American versions of their products readily available and at a comparative rate to most other phone producers.

Genshin Impact & OnePlus Launch Event Details

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tech company OnePlus is working with Genshin Impact to create a collaboration launch event for their new phone the Genshin Impact limited edition OnePlus 12R. A special edition of the phone will launch on February 28th, 2024. The new phone will be themed around the character Keqing and an Electro color theme. There are pre-order benefits for those who want to get a hold of the phone.

Guaranteed $100 off with Trade-in any phone in any condition

6-month financing with 0% APR

5% off student discounts

But that is not the only thing this collaboration has to offer. If players subscribe to the OnePlus website, they will have $30 off the OnePlus 12R. For those who don’t want the new phone, you will not be left out as there are other perks to this event. If players participate in the launch event, there are three “episodes” they can participate in. Episode 1 is when players can join in the event and win 1000x Primogems. Episode 2 will give participants a chance to win some prizes. Episode 3 is the last event where there is a quiz and a treasure box.

For those who do not wish to put much effort into the event but at least want something, there is a questionnaire currently available on the OnePlus website which will give players a chance to win 500X Primogems. The questionnaire is very short.

But there is a catch for the different parts of the event. Players must subscribe to be eligible for any of the prizes and no prize is guaranteed. Per the Terms and Conditions, only 30 participants will be randomly drawn to win the 500X Primogems and the winners will be notified on March 5, 2024. The same can be said for the episode events. Only 41 winners will be chosen in total. 40 will win the 1000x Primogems while 1 person will be able to win the Genshin Impact Limited Edition phone. It certainly is worth a shot for those who are lovers of Genshin Impact and want a new phone.