All Clearwater Jade Locations & How To Get Them in Genshin Impact

With a new area and new playable characters come new materials to collect in Genshin Impact. Clearwater Jade is one of the new materials players will need to farm if they want to ascend Xianyun, the cloud retainer.

The 4.4 update in Genshin Impact introduced a new area in Liyue along with two new playable characters Xianyun and Gaming. Clearwater Jade is the ascension item that Xianyun requires, and if players are lucky enough to get her through the wishing system, they will need to know where and how to get the material.

How to Farm Clearwater Jades

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need claymore-wielding characters to break and collect the Clearwater Jades. If players have them, put Qiqi or Yanfei in the party to use their passives to help locate each Clearwater Jade. Domes Clearwater Jade can be found on the backs of Jadestone Turtles. Players will be able to remove them without having to break them off. Some Clearwater Jade can only be collected after certain quests are completed.

Clearwater Jade will reset 48 hours after players have collected them. Players can also try fast traveling to the farthest point away from them to see if that will trigger an early respawn.

Where to Find Clearwater Jades

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Clearwater Jades are located in the Chenyu Vale region north of Liyue. There are 71 Clearwater Jade locations in the wild. Many are located near bodies of water, just on the shore. There are 5x Clearwater Jade that can be bought from Fengtai at Yilong Wharf.

The best places to look will be the Yaodie Valley, just north of Mt Xuanlian, and the road in between the two locations. Start at the waypoint just North of the Yaodie Valley, then move South along the river, which will lead players to another waypoint. From there, move Southwest towards Mt. Xuanlian. From there, players can move north to the Chizhang Wall and just North of the Chizhang Wall, where a few more Clearwater Jades can be located.

There are a few more locations just north of Mt. Lingmeng surrounding the crisscross bridges. Players should use the waypoint at its peak to move north to hit the four locations before moving farther North to the coast to hit three other locations.

There are a few more locations around the Teatree Slope and near the Statue of The Seven Northwest of the Teatree Slope. Players should fast-travel to the Statue of The Seven and then make their way down towards the Teatree Slope by following the water.