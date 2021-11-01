Genshin Impact: Sacrificial Sword – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Sacrificial Sword is one of the best swords for support characters in Genshin Impact, even though it’s just a four-star weapon. The Sacrificial Sword is unique, in that it can completely reset the cooldown of a character’s Elemental Skill, allowing them to cast it twice and gain more energy.

As a 4-star weapon, the weapon is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Sacrificial Sword’s Stats:

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge%

Secondary Stat Level: 13.3% – 61.3%

Passive: Composed – After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Divining Scroll, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Divining Scroll, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Sealed Scroll, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x45000 Mora

Is the Sacrificial Sword any good?

The Sacrificial Sword is an excellent support item for sword characters like Xingqiu and Kazuha. Both characters appreciate the chance to use their skills twice, as it generates more energy and allows them to cast their Elemental Burst more often. Not to mention, both characters have high damaging Elemental Skills, so a double-cast means more damage as well.

However, the Sacrificial Sword is less useful on lower refinements. A 40% chance to reset your cooldowns on 30 seconds is not excellent, so you need to pull multiple Sacrificial Swords to raise the percent chance and lower the cooldown.