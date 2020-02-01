How to Check Escape from Tarkov Server Status, Matching Time, and Ping

Escape from Tarkov is a pretty harrowing multiplayer, first-person shooter experience. Death comes quickly in this game, but that is still not as scary as occasional server issues. Nothing hits harder than trying to log on for a game and not being able to.

If you are wondering where to check to see if any connection issues you are experiencing are affecting other people, this article will run through some steps that you should check. We will also show you how to check your matching times and ping to servers quickly.

To check the server matching time, and ping, follow the below steps:

Open the BattleState Games Launcher

Click on Changer Server, above where the launcher tells you your game edition

A list will open that shows you all the available servers, their matching time, and the ping to your location.

Matching times will tell you how long the average matchmaking takes on the server, giving you an idea as to its population, while the ping denotes how fast information is sent between the PC and your server. Ideally, you want to find a good combination of low matching time and a low ping for the best experience. This will ensure you find matches quickly and have the best possible gunplay experience while you are playing.

Unfortunately, other than simply trying to log on, or checking to see if this list is live, there is no other way to see the server status. If you want to be kept aware of server outages, or connectivity issues, it is a good idea to follow Battlestate Games' official Twitter account. You can also use a service like Down Detector to see if there have been other user-generated reports about the service being down.

Battlestate Games has stated that they will be making the API for the game public, which will allow people to develop all kinds of ways to check on server status, and other critical server information.

