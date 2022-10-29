During the Halloween event in Escape from Tarkov, the boss Tagilla has a greatly increased spawn across all maps. During this event, Tagilla carries a massive scythe and has an increased health pool of 1,900. Further still, he tends to rile up the AI-controlled Scavs in the area as well, making this an altogether difficult boss to conquer. Bring a fast-firing weapon, and go for a leg burn: here’s how to find Tagilla in Escape from Tarkov.

Normal spawn rate of Tagilla

Outside of events, Tagilla only spawns within Factory, where he’s a roaming boss. This is due to the much-smaller size of the Factory map, resulting in a boss that can simply end up in any stairwell or pushing through any door. He carries a massive hammer, and is rather fond of rushing panic-stricken survivors while swinging his hammer for massive amounts of damage. The only positive is that he holds a rather low and flat spawn chance of 15% on any given Factory raid.

Halloween spawn rates of Tagilla

During the Halloween event, Tagilla changes from a nightmare to the worst fever-dream of Tarkov. With a massive scythe and a nearly doubled health pool (from 1,220 to 1,900), Tagilla will now spawn on every map, at any time of day. Keep your head on a swivel as you explore these raids: Tagilla continues his penchant for charging survivors while swinging for the fences.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note: these spawn rates are theorized to exponentially increase once the ‘Doomed’ counter in-game hits 666,666, along with a slew of other effects. If all of the lights in your map have turned off, expect a horde of Scavs and bosses to rush you.

Customs 29% chance to spawn If procced, will spawn within Dorms, Stronghold, or Old Gas

Interchange 33% chance to spawn Overlaps Killa spawns

Woods 22% chance to spawn Rig Rocks, Red House, and Scav Bunker

Factory 30% chance to spawn (doubled) anywhere

Lighthouse 30% chance to spawn Chalets, Lighthouse Island

Reserve 33% chance to spawn Overlaps Ghular spawns

Shoreline 35% chance to spawn East & West wings of Resort, Cottage

Labs 33% chance to spawn Floors 1 & 2



Tagilla is a difficult kill in the best of circumstances. During the Halloween event, it’s a brutal achievement for a very slick scythe drop. Listen closely, move slowly, and keep your head on a swivel.