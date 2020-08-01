How Long Is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Karakot will be trying to encompass the entire Dragon Ball Z saga in an action-roleplaying game, so if you are under the impression it should be filled with content, then you are correct.

According to Japanese magazine Famitsu, which was detailed on Hokanko-Alt, the game will take 35-40 hours to complete the main storyline, and engaging with all the side quests should bring playing time up to 100 hours. The game will include some of the significant moments from the long-running series, as well as light-hearted side quests, and never before seen story elements. The game's blurb on Steam also promises to answer "some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time," so this should be very interesting for long term DBZ fans.

Battles will take place in vast battlefields with destructible environments, against iconic enemies like Raditz, Frieza, and Cell, and you will need to engage with the game's RPG mechanics to increase your power level. Goku won't be starting with his full power levels. Instead, you will need to immerse yourself in Goku's life and help him develop. You will also be fishing, flying around the world, fishing, and eat plenty of food to power your training.

If you are planning on picking up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PC, you might want to check out the minimum and recommended requirements. We also have a full guide on the game's pre-order bonuses, if you are thinking about buying in early.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will release on Jan. 16, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

