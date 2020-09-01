How to Get The Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online

You can grab the Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online to add it to your car collection. The vehicle is a worthy addition to it, and if you're looking to travel in style and a car with excellent handling, you will do well to seek it out. There are a handful of ways to get it, and there's a notable prize available in the Diamond Casino if you spin the Lucky Wheel.

The traditional way of purchasing the Obey 8F Drafter is by purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport. You can grab it for $718,000 and have it placed in your Garage. If you need to make any modifications, you'll need to head down to Los Santos Customs to make those happen. If you find yourself unsatisfied with the 8F Drafter, feel free to sell it back for $430,800.

Here are the overall stats for the vehicle:

Acceleration: 85.50

Braking: 33.33

Handling: 81.67

Speed: 80.48

The 8F Drafter's braking makes it a risky ride. You wouldn't want to make a sharp turn with it because you could find yourself landing into the other side of a wall and damaging it, and yourself. However, if you're doing a job and you're confident about the route you shouldn't have too much trouble handling it.

For a limited time from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, you have the opportunity to spin the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino to win a chance at grabbing a customized model of the Obey 8F Drafter. You can play the Lucky Wheel once per day, allowing you to try for this vehicle every time you log into the game on a new date. You only have seven chances to do it, though, so you want to make sure you give yourself every opportunity to spin it.

You can't earn additional spins of the wheel.

Next page