Shroud Divulges His Escape from Tarkov Keybind Settings

Escape from Tarkov is still seeing massive viewership and player count numbers after its meteoric rise in December. Despite the Twitch drops promotion ending, Escape from Tarkov (EFT) is continuing to grow in popularity.

While the holiday promotions had a lot to do with it, the streamers who enabled these drops also played a significant role. However, perhaps the biggest streamer to help put EFT on the map is Michael "shroud" Grzesiek.

Shroud is one of the most highly-regarded FPS players in the world and an extremely popular streamer. He's been dabbling in Escape from Tarkov for a couple of years but has gotten into it as of late. Recently, he revealed his keybind settings on stream, and since he has so much experience with FPS titles, it might be worth mimicking.

Shroud emphasizes taking advantage of the double-tap keybind system in EFT. For example, shroud has his switch scopes keybind as Mouse 3 and change scope zoom as a double-tap of Mouse 3. The setting makes it so you can easily accomplish both tasks without moving your fingers or hands that much. He went on to say that he uses that same tactic for lasers, tactical, and checking ammo/chamber keybinds.

The rest of shroud's keybinds are relatively straightforward for an FPS title. Reload is "R," Grenade is "G," and Interact is "F." It seems like the Mixer streamer didn't change much from the default settings except for implementing the double-tap tactic for a few keybinds.

As with any gamer, shroud's keybinds are subject to change if the meta of Escape from Tarkov alters or he wants to try something new. However, as of right now, these are shroud's keybind settings.

Image via Bestgamingsettings.

