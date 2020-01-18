If you’re still hesitant in buying Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore, then check out our review of the game. While it has the same strength and weaknesses as the original version on the Wii U, the game is still worthwhile for fans of RPGs and those who didn’t get the chance to play the game when it originally came out. With that said, you may still be hesitant to buy it because you are not sure of how long it will take to beat the game.

For most of us, we generally want to know how much time we need to invest in a video game to purchase them. Everyone only has a finite amount of time to play games, so knowing how long it takes to finish a game is valuable information to share. The length of time to complete a game can determine a sale or not of a title. Every gamer is different, though; whereas the average Joe may not have an interest in playing an open-world game for dozens of hours, there are plenty of players who are willing to invest in that much time.

The common assumption when it comes to RPGs is that they will take a very long time to complete. On average, an RPG can take between 40 to 100 hours to beat. The reason why RPGs take so long to finish are various. Often or not, RPGs will have sprawling epic stories that take the players from one ends of the Earth to another during the narrative. RPGs also generally required a lot of grinding, meaning players will need to spend hours just leveling up their characters.

How long is Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore?

Now the question stands for the average consumer – how long does it take to beat Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore?

Well, the title is an action-RPG, so it is safe to assume it will be a relatively lengthy game. In our playthroughs, it took us around 40 to 50 hours to beat the main story while doing some side-missions.

Based on the information gathered in HowLongToBeat, the average time to complete the main story in the original Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE was 49 hours. To fully complete the game, it took users around 110 hours. That makes Tokyo Mirage Sessions the same length as other RPGs, which shouldn’t be that surprising.

HowLongToBeat gathers data from users’ submitted times and compiles an average out of all the data given.

