5 letter words ending with AL – Wordle Game Help

Struggling to solve today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last two letters of the word end with “AL,” but you couldn’t get the others. The letter arrangement is certainly unusual, but you know you have seen those words before. It’s not some obscure word that comes out of an extensive dictionary, but nothing is coming to mind. With a word list that only contains words that end with those two letters, you can jumpstart your memory and solve the puzzle.

If the word list isn’t sufficient in helping you remember a solution, there are tips you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This helps keep the challenge of the puzzle while giving you more guidance.

What five letter words end with AL?

There are 56 common five letter words that end with “AL”, which are:

Appal

Banal

Cabal

Coral

Dwaal

Fatal

Fetal

Focal

Ideal

Kajal

Legal

Loyal

Medal

Modal

Mural

Natal

Octal

Papal

Penal

Phial

Renal

Royal

Shoal

Tidal

Trial

Venal

Vital

Wheal

Aural

Basal

Canal

Decal

Equal

Feral

Final

Halal

Jural

Kraal

Local

Mahal

Metal

Moral

Nasal

Naval

Offal

Pedal

Petal

Regal

Rival

Rural

Steal

Total

Usual

Viral

Vocal

Zonal

There are more words than there are tries, and you must plan carefully to narrow down the possibilities. Here’s what you can do:

Use unique letter words to get more clues. While there is nothing wrong with words such as “Total”, you aren’t likely to generate many hints from that word. Try “Regal,” which tests various letters and gives you more clues.

Test words, then eliminate the words with incorrect letters. For example, if you try “Final” and realize that the first three letters aren’t correct, that lets you remove a large number of possibilities. If the correct answer doesn’t have an “I” in it, then words such as “Rival” or “Phial” can’t be correct.

If you have previous tries, look over them to see if there are words you can eliminate. While it’s not fun to relive your mistakes, knowing what letters are not correct are just as important as finding the correct letters. This helps you save your remaining tries while narrowing down the list.

There’s some work that needs to be done, but you can eventually solve today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak!