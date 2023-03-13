5 letter words ending with AME – Wordle Game Help

Can’t seem to find the answer to today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last three letters end with “AME,” but you don’t have any other hints. You can’t think of words that end with those letters, but you are sure you have seen them before. It’s not some obscure word, but nothing is coming to mind. With a word list that only contains words with those criteria, you might be able to solve the puzzle without resorting to hints.

If the word list isn’t helping you solve the puzzle, you can use some tactics to help narrow down the possibilities. This keeps some of the challenges while preventing you from losing your patience.

What five letter words end with AME?

There are four common five letter words with “AME” as the last three letters, which are:

Blame

Flame

Frame

Shame

If you still have four tries remaining, you have essentially solved today’s Wordle. Type in the four answers in any order, and you will get the correct answer. Even if you misspell the word, Wordle will often prevent you from going ahead with the word. It would take deliberate machinations to get the wrong answer at this point.

Should you have less than four tries, you must be wise about using your remaining attempts. Here’s what you can do:

Use words that contain the first letter of each word. For example, “Beefy” uses the letters from “Blame” and “Flame.” If one of those letters comes up positive, then you know which word is the answer. Should those letters come back negative, there’s only one correct answer remaining.

Check your previous attempts. If any of the words used “L” or “H” as an attempt, you can narrow down the possibilities from there. Work your way backward, and you can preserve your remaining attempts while getting closer to the right answer.

This shouldn’t be difficult once you have the word list, as there aren’t many possibilities. Keep trying, and you will be able to solve today’s Wordle!