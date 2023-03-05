5 letter words ending with C – Wordle Game Help

Is today’s Wordle tempting you to cheat and look ahead? You found out that the last letter is “C” but you didn’t uncover any other clue. There are some words that end with that letter, but nothing is coming to mind. You likely know what the answer is, and it’s not something you would only find in a competition. A word list will help refresh your memory and help you solve the puzzle.

Should the word list prove insufficient, there are strategies you can use to narrow down the possibilities and maintain your daily streak.

What five letter words end with C?

There are 38 common five letter words that end with “C”, which are:

Antic

Aspic

Attic

Auric

Basic

Civic

Codec

Colic

Comic

Cubic

Cynic

Ethic

Genic

Havoc

Lilac

Logic

Ludic

Lumic

Lyric

Mafic

Magic

Manic

Medic

Mimic

Music

Optic

Panic

Pubic

Relic

Sonic

Stoic

Tonic

Topic

Toxic

Tunic

Typic

Vatic

Yonic

You can’t input every word into the puzzle, as you will run out of tries. Here’s what you can do to narrow down the possibilities:

Start with words that have unique letters. Words such as “Mimic” could be the correct answer, but it won’t tell you anything unique. Try words such as “Toxic”, which could unveil more clues and put you in the right direction.

Remove words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you try “Panic” and realize the first four letters aren’t correct, you can start eliminating those words. If you know the word has no “P”, then words such as “Optic” or “Topic” won’t be correct.

Check previous clues to narrow down the possibilities. While you might not like reminders of your failure, knowing what letters weren’t correct is a valuable clue. If you found out the word has no “E” for instance, you can remove words such as “Ethic” or “Medic”. You won’t use a try and still get closer to the right word.

There’s some detective work that must be done, but you will be able to find today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak.