5 letter words ending with HE – Wordle Game Help

Struggling with today’s Wordle since you can’t think of possible words? You found that the last two letters are “HE,” but you don’t know what words could be the answer. Wordle won’t throw some obscure word or something you would find in a competitive setting, but that isn’t helping. With a list of words containing the clues and some tips, you can keep your daily streak.

Once you have the word list in front of you, all you need are some tips to help you use your remaining tries properly.

What five-letter words end with HE?

There are six common words that end with the letters “HE”, and they are:

Bathe

Boche

Cache

Lithe

Niche

Tithe

If you haven’t started playing Wordle yet, you can put in all of the words and maintain your streak. With less than six tries, you must think about using your remaining tries properly. Here are some tips to make the most of it.

Try a word and eliminate other words based on the clues you find. For example, if you choose “Lithe” and you find that today’s Wordle doesn’t have “L,” “I,” or “T,” then it’s safe to eliminate words that have those letters.

Don’t be afraid to try words with duplicate letters. A third of the list contains duplicate letters, namely “Cache” and “Tithe.” With only six options, it’s possible that it’s one of them. If “C” or “T” turns out to be a letter in the right place, then you can easily narrow down the possible word.

Jump around the list instead of going down alphabetically. You could go down the list if you still had six tries, but you might have used a few tries already. Nothing wrong with testing words such as “Niche” or “Boche”, because you can only get closer to narrowing down the right word.

Look at clues you have already uncovered. Some of the common vowels, such as “A,” “O,” and “I,” are in the word list. If you have already tried them and see which ones are wrong (or correct), that helps you narrow down the list even further.

Finding the word should be pretty straightforward, given the clues you already have. Otherwise, follow these tips, and today’s Wordle is yours!